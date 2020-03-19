Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

HARP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,138. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $310.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,344.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $757,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,547 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

