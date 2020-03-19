Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises approximately 2.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. 1,496,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,487. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Argus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

