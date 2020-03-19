HashCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $347.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $372,714.98 and $347.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.04275508 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00068198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039259 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003810 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

