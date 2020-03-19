Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 219.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDI. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €177.00 ($205.81).

Shares of WDI stock traded up €0.98 ($1.14) on Thursday, hitting €84.48 ($98.23). 1,745,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is €124.26 and its 200 day moving average is €125.30.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

