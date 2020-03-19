Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €61.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COK. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.40 ($70.23).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading on Thursday, reaching €35.26 ($41.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 1 year high of €57.10 ($66.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.91 and its 200-day moving average is €50.61.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.