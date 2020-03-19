Head to Head Analysis: Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) vs. Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Rostelecom OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Advanced Info Service PCL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC $5.09 billion 0.42 $225.05 million N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.00 $920.15 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Rostelecom OJSC.

Risk and Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rostelecom OJSC and Advanced Info Service PCL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Rostelecom OJSC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

