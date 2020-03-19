Head to Head Comparison: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & First of Long Island (NYSE:FLIC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 2.69 $3.22 billion $4.37 6.73 First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.03 $41.56 million $1.75 7.53

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Truist Financial and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 8 7 0 2.47 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.60%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 21.49% 10.03% 1.26% First of Long Island 26.90% 11.20% 1.04%

Summary

Truist Financial beats First of Long Island on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

