Head to Head Contrast: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 4.72 $34.34 billion $51.56 21.56 Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.07 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -9.32

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 39 0 2.89 Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $1,525.43, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Alphabet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 21.22% 18.66% 13.84% Eventbrite -21.08% -15.76% -7.68%

Summary

Alphabet beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

