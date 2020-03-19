Head to Head Review: Rattler Midstream (RTLR) & Its Competitors

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rattler Midstream to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rattler Midstream and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 6 10 0 2.63 Rattler Midstream Competitors 552 2086 2521 99 2.41

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 162.03%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.5%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.3% and pay out 129.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.43% 11.03% 4.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 5.94 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.63 billion $652.55 million 13.97

Rattler Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rattler Midstream competitors beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

