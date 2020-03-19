Head to Head Review: Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) & Potlatchdeltic (NYSE:PCH)

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Potlatchdeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% Potlatchdeltic 6.73% 4.36% 2.41%

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and Potlatchdeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 5 4 0 2.44 Potlatchdeltic 0 2 3 0 2.60

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 81.53%. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 88.73%. Given Potlatchdeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Potlatchdeltic is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Potlatchdeltic pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Potlatchdeltic has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Potlatchdeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.44 $176.07 million $3.69 10.24 Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 1.91 $55.66 million $0.80 29.28

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatchdeltic. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatchdeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Potlatchdeltic on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

