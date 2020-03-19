Head to Head Survey: TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and PB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PBBI)

TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and PB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 4.61 $4.31 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Volatility and Risk

TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TRINITY BK N A/SH and PB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PB Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

