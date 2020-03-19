HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HSTM stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 323,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $694.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

