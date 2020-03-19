HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.07 ($86.12).

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €2.18 ($2.53) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €29.93 ($34.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €46.56 ($54.14) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

