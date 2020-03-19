HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €71.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €71.00 ($82.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 137.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.07 ($86.12).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI traded down €2.18 ($2.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €29.93 ($34.80). 1,451,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.94. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €46.56 ($54.14) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.