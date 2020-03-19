Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.