Helium (HLM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $271,060.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006285 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,682,739 coins and its circulating supply is 13,334,359 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

