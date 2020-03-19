Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HP. Stephens decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

