Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,765. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,506,000 after acquiring an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after acquiring an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

