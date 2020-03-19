Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.