Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $431.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,422.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.