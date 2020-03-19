Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,921 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Heritage Financial worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,335.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. 388,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $809.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

