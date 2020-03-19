Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

MLHR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,810. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $983.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.