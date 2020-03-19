HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Tops $181,441.99

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $181,441.99 and $4,276.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.02521073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,138 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.