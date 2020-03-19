Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73. Hershey has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

