Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $33.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.77 million and the lowest is $33.16 million. Heska posted sales of $29.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $139.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.63 million to $140.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.91 million to $162.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. Heska has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $550.18 million, a PE ratio of -263.79 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

