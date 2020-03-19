Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Position Trimmed by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

HPE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

