Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

