HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00370193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001016 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016083 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002454 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005181 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 102,533,484,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,511,446,106 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

