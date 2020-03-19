Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $2.04 million and $21,740.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.04256313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016163 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

