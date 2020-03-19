Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,251. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

