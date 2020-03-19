Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,854 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. 5,181,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

