HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 6,000 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns acquired 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $4,459.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Richard Hermanns bought 1,609 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,394.14.

On Thursday, February 27th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,198.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Richard Hermanns bought 3,802 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,359.34.

On Monday, December 23rd, Richard Hermanns acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

NYSE:HQI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

