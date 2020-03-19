HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Buys $27,473.94 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,473.94.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Edward Jackson acquired 1,730 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $10,985.50.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Jackson bought 1,420 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $9,798.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Edward Jackson bought 1,818 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,726.00.

Shares of NYSE HQI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. HireQuest has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

