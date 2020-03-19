Home Bancorp (HBCP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

3/5/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

3/3/2020 – Home Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Home Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

2/25/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

1/30/2020 – Home Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

1/29/2020 – Home Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Home Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

Shares of HBCP opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Home Bancorp by 2,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Home Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

