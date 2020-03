Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Nomura

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Nomura from $251.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. 4,389,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.53. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

