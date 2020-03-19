Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Nomura

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Nomura from $251.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.35. 4,389,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.53. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

