Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Brokerages expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $123.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $124.90 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $491.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $505.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $509.80 million, with estimates ranging from $494.00 million to $524.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

HOPE stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

