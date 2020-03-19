Horizon Global Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Global in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Horizon Global stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.