Howard John Mayson Purchases 8,000 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson acquired 8,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

OVV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,462,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,721. The company has a market capitalization of $730.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

