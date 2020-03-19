Huazhu Group (HTHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

