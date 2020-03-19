Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a market cap of $569.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

