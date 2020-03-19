Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Hudson Resources’ ranking:

Get Hudson Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE:HUD opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hudson Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.45.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.