Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,106 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. GCI Liberty accounts for about 9.2% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of GCI Liberty worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLIBA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,602. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

