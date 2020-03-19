Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Buys 32,166 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,166 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 4.1% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after buying an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.05. 3,707,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,224. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.