Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for 4.4% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFO traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

