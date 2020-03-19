Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,700 shares during the period. KBR comprises approximately 10.4% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of KBR worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.