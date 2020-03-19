Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,073 shares during the quarter. AmeriCold Realty Trust comprises 3.1% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE COLD traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,914. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 125.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

