Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 263,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,000. Gildan Activewear comprises approximately 3.1% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Gildan Activewear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,029. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Cfra cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

