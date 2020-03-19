Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises about 2.6% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

