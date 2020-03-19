Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 4.7% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,408,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,387 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $42,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 18,310,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,729. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

