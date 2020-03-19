Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,354,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,239. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

